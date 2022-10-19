Army Kick off 'Operations Still Water II' In Edo State

Published:

Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army kicked off "Operation Still Water II" on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. The operation aims to consolidate its effort to wipe out criminal activities in Edo State.





Speaking at the occasion , the Special Guest of Honour, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Aminu Shehu Chinade, represented by the Commander, 4 Brigade, Brigadier General DH Ndahi, has said the three-month exercise was intended to rid Edo of prevailing crimes.





General Ndahi outlined the crimes, which included; kidnapping, armed robbers, cultism, farmers-herders clash, child trafficking, communal clashes, drug peddling and oil bunkering, amongst others.





According to him, the second phase of the operation would consolidate the gains of the first one, which was carried out in 2021.





"It is also tailored towards enhancing the protection of innocent and law-abiding citizens and building confidence amongst the civil populace in the State during the ember months. The exercise will be conducted in collaboration with other security agencies who will perform their statutory roles".





"It is believed that the exercise will promote a conducive environment for businesses and other socio-economic activities for which the state is known to thrive," General Ndahi stated.





Additionally, the exercise would foster civil-military relations in Edo State. He also noted that the intensive operation would be carried out in collaboration with stakeholders in the state, particularly other sister security agencies.





In his remark, the Enogie of Ehor, Dr David Igiehon, said the community and other adjoining communities were happy with the presence of the military personnel in the area.





Igiehon said since their coming, the rate of crimes, particularly kidnapping, and armed robbery, had reduced in the area.





The location of the Army Forward Operation Base in the village, he claimed, brought development to the environment. The traditional chief said the people appreciated the effort of the officers and would extend the necessary support for more successful operations during these "ember months".

