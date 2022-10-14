Excitement, Concerns As Court Discharges Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday declared as unlawful the abduction of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria and quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.





Excitement and worry about the impact of his release on the 2023 election, and doubts about whether the order will be obeyed by the FG or not have trailed the news of the court judgement, which favours Kanu.





A tweep, Emeka Gift said, “Victory at Last. Finally, our hard work pays. Thanks to Okike (God), I am the happiest human being on earth now. Victory at last! Mazi Nnamdi Kanu freeeeeeed at last. WOW!”





Nwokocha Chukwudi tweeted, “Hurraaaaaaaaaah justice has finally prevailed, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been set free by the Court of Appeal. He has been vindicated! Justice for all. Freedom all the way! Extraordinary and unlawful rendition of MNK from Kenya to Nigeria is the worst evil.”





A Facebook user, Mercy Oladiji, expressed fear thus, “I don't trust this government, dey fit one use this release of Kanu against Peter Obi. Maybe agreement don reach sai if we release you, you go help us destabilise Obi camp. But I'm glad Mr. Kanu is free. Divide and rule tactic. Just thinking aloud!.”





Another Facebook user, Obinta Emmy, wondered if the Federal Government would obey the court order. He said, “Will Buhari obey court order and set him free? Since he has the knack of not obeying court orders.”





Ekpeluchi Kosisochukwu has a word of advice for the IPOB leader. He said, “This is a time to test Kanu's wisdom. Why does court release him during election times? He should beat APC at their own game.”

