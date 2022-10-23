Ex BBnaija Housemate Gideon Okeke Separates From Wife Four Years After Marriage

Published:

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has announced separation from his wife, Chidera.





The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday.





He said, "You wouldn’t believe it if I told you that I’m separated from my marriage, right? No, you wouldn’t… so grab a seat.





"Breakfast reach me too. Las Las. It’s been a hard hot pill I’ve had to swallow, and boy… it sure humbles one."





The actor also asked not to be called or texted as he and his estranged wife work their way to final dissolution.





Gideon and Chidera had their traditional wedding ceremony in 2018 and both blessed with two children.





