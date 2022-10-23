Do I Look Like A Sick Man Tinubu Asks As He Donates N100m To Flood Victims In Kano

Published:

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has denied his opponents' allegations that he is sick.





He asked rhetorically if he looked sick while speaking to businessmen in Kano on Saturday,





Tinubu stated that he is running for president and not for a wrestling match or a race.





He said, “I'm not running for 100 yards or 500 yards. I'm running for presidency. I'm not competing for WWE wrestling. Do I look like a sick man?"





Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.





The APC presidential candidate announced the donation during a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano business community council on Saturday in Kano.





He said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected areas, and called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the country.





Speaking on the suitability of his candidacy for office, Mr Tinubu said that if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.





“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest.”





The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries across Nigeria and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth.





He also commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state, describing Mr Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”.





Thanking them for the honour, Mr Tinubu also promised the Kano business community that he would provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

