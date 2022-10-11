Burnt Kogi House Of Assembly Complex Was A Sabotage...Speaker

Published:





The Gallery of Kogi State House of Assembly was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday.

The cause of the inferno had not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Director of the Kogi Fire Service, Salau Ozigi, said the fire did not extend beyond the chamber and gallery of the assembly complex.

Prince Mathew Kolawole, Speaker of the assembly, blamed the incident on sabotage and said security agencies would investigate the incident.

It was learnt that the fire burnt the roof of the hallowed chamber of the complex, causing extensive damage to the floor of the House.

It was observed that as of 10.30am, a Dangote fire fighting vehicle was at the complex to put out the inferno.

Speaker of the House, however, said he suspected sabotage but, “I fell short of where the suspected sabotage might be from.”

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward,” Kolawole added

