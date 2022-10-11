ASUU Strike Will Be Over In Few Days ...Gbajabiamila

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives is hopeful the 8-month old strike embarked upon by University teachers will be over in a matter of days.





Femi Gbajabiamila expressed the optimism at the end of another meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Abuja.





In his closing remarks, the Speaker said the only issue to be resolved is the 'No Work No Pay' policy of the Federal government.





Responding, ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and the leadership of the House for the intervention.





He said the leadership would take the resolution of the meeting to its members for their decision.





He however advised that industrial actions should not be allowed to linger in the interest of all parties and especially the students.

