Breaking: US Embassy Issues Alert Of Terror Attacks In Abuja , Nigeria

The US Embassy in Nigeria issued this terror alert on Sunday
Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Abuja (October 23, 2022)
Location: Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria
Event: There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.
Actions to Take:
Avoid all non-essential travel or movement.
Stay alert.
Avoid crowds.
Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.
Carry proper identification.
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria
Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central District Area
+234 (9) 461-4328 and after hours +234 (9) 461-4000 press zero
AbujaACS@state.gov
U.S. Consulate General Lagos
2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island
+234 (1) 460-3400 during business hours and after-hours
LagosACS@state.gov
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
Nigeria Country Information
Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook
0 comments: