Breaking: US Embassy Issues Alert Of Terror Attacks In Abuja , Nigeria

Published:

The US Embassy in Nigeria issued this terror alert on Sunday

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Abuja (October 23, 2022)

Location: Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria

Event: There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Avoid all non-essential travel or movement.

Stay alert.

Avoid crowds.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria

Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central District Area

+234 (9) 461-4328 and after hours +234 (9) 461-4000 press zero

AbujaACS@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General Lagos

2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island

+234 (1) 460-3400 during business hours and after-hours

LagosACS@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Nigeria Country Information

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

