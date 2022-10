Published:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is set to marry another wife, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday.





According to Ooni's spokesperson, Moses Olafare, the new Olori is an Ijebu Princess.





Olafare, who shared the photo of the new Olori on Facebook alongside cake emojis, said, "Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi ❤️An Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen🎂🍷❤️💯Tomorrow is the D day!❤️🍷🎂."

She will be the Monarch's seventh wife

