Atiku Appoints Dele Momodu, Osita Chidoka, Sam Amadi , Others Into PDP Campaign Committee

The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) has approved the appointment of the following Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC);





• Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON

• Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu

• Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature

• Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira

• Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.

• Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani

• Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir

• Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN

• Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)

• Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher

• Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi

• Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola

• Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji

• Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka

• Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi

• Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo

• Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua





The Directors have been directed to contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details.

