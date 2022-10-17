Atiku Should Withdraw 'Northern Candidate' Comment, Apologise .....Kingsley Moghalu

Published:

Former presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw his comment on northerners not needing a Yoruba or Igbo candidate and apologise.





Moghalu stated this on Sunday via his Twitter handle. Atiku at an interactive session with Arewa Joint Committee on Saturday said that the northerners need another northerner, not a Yoruba or Igbo candidate.





The former central banker said, "I was very disappointed to view the video clip of H.E. Atiku Abubakar #atiku , a former Vice-President of Nigeria, telling an audience in Kaduna that what the North needs is a northerner to be President, and not a Yoruba or Igbo candidate.





"That message was a direct appeal to divisive ethnic sentiment and a denigration of the largest ethnic groups in Southern Nigeria. I think he should withdraw the statement and apologize to Nigerians for it."





He went to urge candidates in the 2023 election to avoid stirring ethnic or divisive feelings.

