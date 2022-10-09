2023: Campaign Publicly For Tinubu Or Resign, APC Chieftain Tells Ngige

Published:

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has asked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and other appointees to campaign openly for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or resign their appointments.

The APC chieftain was reacting to comments made on Channels Television by Ngige, who failed to publicly affirm his choice of presidential candidate between Tinubu and Peter Obi of Labour party (LP).

Recall that the Rivers State governor, Nysome Wike, had alleged that some appointees of the APC-led government were working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to the comments made by Ngige, in a statement on Saturday, the APC deputy spokesman said what the minister did was “anti-party.”

He said, “It is expected of a serving Minister in an APC government to be a trusted apostle of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, who along other party leaders laboured to ensure the enthroment of the same government in 2015 which they are now serving in.





“Chief Ngige and other APC appointees, especially in the federal cabinet should not forget in a hurry that they are holding onto party’s mandate, hence the need to protect it with whatever it requires, but if they can no longer protect the interest of the APC in public and that of our presidential candidate (Tinubu), I think the honourable thing to do is to step aside from the government formed by the APC.”

