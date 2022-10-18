18 Year Old Boy Kills Mother In Ondo For Calling Him A Bastard

Published:

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital of Ondo, has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old boy, Tope Momoh, for allegedly killing his mother, Late Mrs. Stella Momoh.

The defendant was said to have strangled the deceased to death during an argument in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, on September 6, 2022.

He was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge for murder.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin told the court that the defendant strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard, adding that he confessed to the commission of the crime two weeks after the deceased had been buried.





Akintimehin also informed the court that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased was not known, until her son claimed to be responsible

