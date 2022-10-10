10 Burnt Beyond Recognition As Petrol Tanker Explodes On Lagos Ibadan Expressway ( Pictures)

Published:

A fatal multiple auto crash was recorded early this morning by 0515hrs in front of Con Oil filling station outbound Lagos along the Lagis-Ibadan Expressway, under Obafe-Owode Local Government Area.





The unfortunate multiple ghastly auto crash was caused by a White Iveco truck, which lost control while on motion, dye to over speeding and rammed into a stationery petrol laden tanker in front of Con Oil filling station and ignited fire after spilling it's content in the road.





Ten (10) people were confirmed to be involved in the avoidable fatal crash and the ten (10) were burnt to death and beyond recognition.





Some of those burnt to death have been parked to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OSUTH, morgue, Sagamu,





However, normalcy has been restored back to the route by the combined effort of the rescue team comprising TRACE, POLICE, FRSC, NSCDC and the OGUN STATE FIRE SERVICE..





While TRACE ditto other services commiserate with the families of the deceased, articulated vehicle drivers are again warned to maintain and service their vehicles as at when due and avoid over speeding, in view of it's attendant consequences.





