Wike , Makinde , Ortom Sighted In London

The governors of Rivers, Oyo and Benue states, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom respectively, on Friday met again in London.





According to a source who spoke to Vanguard, “unless a miracle happens, the reconciliation talks between Atiku and Wike have irretrievably collapsed.





“Wike and his team are currently in London where they met this afternoon and I have it on good authority that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will be joining them to conclude talks started weeks ago.”





Another party source said, “The die is cast, Wike and his team have been canvassing for a Southern President of Peoples Democratic Party extraction.





“They were prepared to make concessions in the interest of the party but the arrogance of some leaders on the other side has forced them to have a rethink.

