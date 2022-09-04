Police Officer Allegedly Rapes Teenager Inside Police Station

Published:

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police over alleged defilement of a teenager in custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the ASP is serving at the Awgu Police Division in Enugu State.

The order for investigation is contained in a statement on Saturday by state police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe.

The CP ordered the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to conduct a thorough investigation to achieve actionable findings on the allegation.

He stated that though the alleged sexual assault took place on March 18, 2022, the family of the teenager brought it up only recently.

The spokesperson stated, “The commissioner further directed that the investigation should be concluded within the shortest possible time. He assured that the case would be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable would be appropriately sanctioned.

