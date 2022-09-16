Why NCAA Suspended Azman Air License

Published:

NCAA has suspended the Transport License (ATL) of Azman Air until the airline provides the required documentation for the renewal of its operational licenses and make put forward a payment plan on its N1.2bn debt.

CKN News reports that the airline had been forced to suspend operations over the non-renewal of its operating licenses.

The ATL is one of the certifications an airline must have and regularly renew before it can operate.

This is coming a few weeks after the NCAA threatened to sanction airline over huge indebtedness of over 42bn and $7.8m accruing from the ticket sale charge and cargo sale charge (TSC/CSC).

He said, “This is not a charge and this is not their money, it’s monies collected in trust for us from passengers and they squandered it. We are not asking them for an interest rate, no penalties, we just want our funds remitted. We asked them to sit and negotiate as they collected on our behalf and refused to remit.

“I cannot keep explaining to the the Minister, to the Accountant General, to the Presidency why we cannot remit money meant for them to them. We have been forced to carry out this action,” he said.

A source in Azman Air, however, told Daily Trust on the condition of anonymity that the airline is making efforts to settle the issue with the NCAA.

There are indications that more airlines might be affected in a few days to come over the issue of indebtedness which the NCAA has committed to aggressively pursue.

The TSC/CSC is a statutory charge paid on every ticket which the airlines are expected to remit to the NCAA for onward sharing with aviation agencies.

Share This