Police Service Commission Gets New Ag Chairman

The Acting Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, has officially assumed office 24 hours after Musiliu Smith resigned.

Smith was forced to resign over a wide range of issues that affecting the commission.





Speaking shortly after her resumption, Ogunbiyi, who was until her nomination the Commissioner 1 in the Commission and next in hierarchy to the former Chairman, promised to run an all-inclusive administration.

She also promised to ensure that the management under her leadership would do everything possible to give the Staff, a Commission they would be proud of.

The former Justice of Supreme Court expressed appreciation to her colleagues for the confidence reposed in her, saying the commission deserves the best.





“We will do our best by the grace of God and I believe our best will be good enough. This present management will run anall-inclusive administration and ensure all issues on ground are resolved,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Joint Union Congress of the Commission has suspended its indefinite strike, noting that it wamts to allow the new management look into its demands.

The chairman of Joint Union Congress, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi, in an interview with our correspondent, explained that immediately after exit of the former chairman, the union leaders resolved to call congress to chart a way forward.

“We are not God but we can only hope that things will change for the better with this new development. We have resolved at our congress that the strike be suspended,” he said.

Checks, however, showed that the present management of the Commission was inaugurated on the 25th of July 2018 and is expected to exit on the 24th of July 2023 in line with the laws.

