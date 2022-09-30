Twin Sister Of UNICROSS Student Murdered In Abuja Mourns As Unknown Assailants Kill Four Residents In FCT

Published:

Udie Ugwuaye Gift, the twin sister of Blessing Kona Udie, who was brutally murdered in Abuja has taken to Facebook to mourn her.





Blessing, a 400-level Microbiology student and three other victims including musician Chop Boii, were hacked to death by unknown assailants in a residence in Gwarimpa area of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, September 27.





"It is very hard to believe you are no more. Very hard to type. Very hard to say," Gift wrote on Thursday September 29





"Very hard to look at your beautiful face. My twin. My look alike. My joy. My only hope. I can't still believe. How will I start. What will I tell mummy. Rip twins sister." she added

