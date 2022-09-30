PDP Crisis : Six NWC Members Return Millions Secretly Paid Into Their Accounts

Published:





The embattled National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, is in a fresh crisis as six of 19 members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have rejected various sums of money allegedly paid into the accounts by the national chairman.





The monies range from N36million to N28.8million depending on the position of the intended recipients.





CKN News gathered that while the deputy national chairmen and the national secretary secretly got N36m wired into their accounts, other members of the committee got N28.850m respectively.





It was further gathered that the payment, now regarded as bribe money, came on the heels of news of a N14 billion scandal rocking the party published few days ago by a national daily.





The money to the NWC members was transfered from the party’s account with Globus bank Ltd.





Those who had returned the alleged Ayu’s money at press time, include:

1. Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja : Deputy National Chairman South.





2. Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe. National Woman Leader.





3.. Chief Dan Osi Orbih.

National Vice Chairman South-South.





4. Dr. Alli Odefa.

National vice Chairman South-West.





5. Hon Olasoji Adagunobi-Oluwatukesi

National vice chairman South-West.





6.Hon Setonji Koshoedo

Deputy National Secretary.

