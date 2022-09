Published:

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu last weekend met with the Mayor of Atlanta, Mr Andre Dickens to renew the age long sister-city relationship between Lagos and Atlanta.





Lagos and Atlanta have over fifty years sister-city relationship.





At the meeting, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on different areas of collaborations such as education, technology, sports and entertainment. Both leaders agreed to work together on other mutually areas for development of the two cities.





