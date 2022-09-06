6 Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Lagos Building





Six persons have been confirmed dead in the collapsed seven-storey building on Oba Abiodun Oniru Street, Oniru Estate in Lekki, Lagos.





According to eye witnesses, the building was sealed on the 18th of February, 2021 by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, but the developer continued to work on it until the unfortunate incident on Sunday.





A combined team of officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the police and others, have been working round the clock at the scene for rescue operations.