Rivers State House Of Assembly Revokes AIT 868 Plots Of Land In Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has revoked ownership of the 868 plots of land occupied in Rivers State by Daar Communications, founded by Raymond Dokpesi.

Dokpesi is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a firm supporter of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku are currently not in good terms.

The vast land housing all AIT operations in Rivers and the Southsouth is located along the NTA road in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmakers took the decision following a report presented during plenary by the House Committee on Public Complains and Petitions, which investigated land acquisition petitions against Dokpesi’s company by four host communities.

The host communities that wrote the petitions are Ozuoba, Rumuosi, Rumuekini and Rumuokwashi, all in Obio/Akpor.

The committee’s chairman and chief whip of the 32-member state legislature cited wrongful acquisition of the land.





Speaker Ikuinyi Awaji-Ibani said Daar Communications Plc should open fresh negotiations with the state government on the property.

