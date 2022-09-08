Notorious Drug Dealer Cries Uncontrollably After Being Nabbed In Kogi

Published:

A notorious drug dealer, Friday Momoh, cried his heart out after operatives of Kogi State Polytechnic Security Unit apprehended him for allegedly being in possession of hard drugs.

The 26-year-old suspect was nabbed while making his way to the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja, on Tuesday morning, September 6.

He was said to have been nabbed with 66 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 containers of weed, assorted charm, scissors, 52,000 cash and other hard drugs called 'ice'.

According to the Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr. Emmanuel Onuh, Momoh who is not a student of the institution, was intercepted while making his way to the main campus of the polytechnic in Lokoja.

Mr. Onuh said the security unit was on alert based on intelligence reports that students were organizing a picnic as one of the activities to mark the 2022 Students' Week. However, the management learned that cultists were regrouping to test the security might of the Polytechnic.

During interrogation, Momoh allegedly confessed to be a member of secret cult group called "Aro Bagger Confraternity". He has since been handed over to the security agents for further investigation.





Share This