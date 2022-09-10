Picture Of Rescued Three Abducted Chibok School Girls

Published:

The Joint Military Taskforce in the Northeast, Operation Hadinkai, has rescued three additional Chibok girls alongside their children in Borno State

General Commanding Officer (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Wahid Shaibu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Friday.

Inability to meet OPEC quota deprived us of revenue – Buhari

Queen Elizabeth: Nine notable changes to be made in England, other countries

He said sustained military operations throughout the theatre had paved the way for most of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and provided an opportunity for some of the Chibok girls to escape.





Shaibu said, “Today we are having three of the girls: Falmata Lawal who was rescued on 30th August 2022 by troops of 21 Special Armour Brigade in Bama. Falmata has a child and she was one of the abducted students of Government Secondary School Chibok. She is number 3 on the list of abducted Chibok girls.





“On the 1st September 2022, Asabe Ali with her one-year-old child was also rescued by troops of 21 Special Armour Brigade in Bama. She can be found on serial number 12 on the list of abducted Chibok girls which is on the net.

“On the 2nd of September 2022 Jinkar Yarma with her three children was rescued by troops of 22 Taskforce Batalian in Tungoshe, she was on the serial 20 on the list of abducted Chibok girls.”





The GOC noted that the troops would continue to carry out operations to rescue more of the girls.

“All of them have undergone medical examination and treated alongside their children,” he added

Share This