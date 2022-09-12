Lagos Fire Service Rescues Nine From Lagos Sinking Building ( Photos )

Published:

Five yet-to-be-identified ladies who were trapped when a storey building in the Maryland area of Lagos State, sunk due to rainfall, have been rescued on Monday.





The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in a statement.





The sinking building is located at 47 Akinwunmi street, Akinwunmi North Estate, Mende, Maryland, Ikeja.





FULL STORY





Lagos Fire Rescues Nine from a Sinking Building





Nine trapped victims have been rescued alive from a sinking building at Plot 47, Akinwunmi Estate, Mende, Maryland Lagos.





The alert which was received from a sister agency of the National Emergency Management Agency at 10:00 hours Monday, was quickly followed by the deployment of the Ikeja Fire Station.





On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that nine female adults were trapped in a storey building which is sinking given the terrain of the environment and coupled with the overnight heavy rain downpour leading to flooding.





The Firefighters swiftly swung into action, rescuing all nine alive without any form of injury with the compliments of other emergency responders at the scene.





The rescued victims are all in stable condition while search and rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.





It should, however, be noted that rights to personal safety lie with huge sense of responsibility which requires evacuating unsafe areas including floods, defective structures and hazardous vicinity.





Ogabi Olajide

Chief Fire Officer,

Deputy Head,

Lagos State Fire and Rescue,

September 12, 2022





