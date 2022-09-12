ENUGU 2023 AND FAKE MASSOB'S YEOMAN JOB FOR HOPELESS LABOURERS By Chibuzor Odimgbe

Published:

Let no one be deceived, shocked or surprised by the sponsored media propaganda, misyarnings, attacks and rantings against Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by one Mazi Daniel Onyebuchi, hiding under the moribund, discredited and suffocated Movement for The Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) that has since lost relevance and visibility. Onyebuchi, who claimed to be the coordinator of the group in Enugu is nothing, but an impostor, hired by the desperate opposition to do a dirty job. Chief Ralph Uwazuruike led MASSOB is not known for political hatchet job and incitement.

Well, it has been discovered that the so-called Mazi Daniel Onyebuchi is non-existing talk more of being a coordinator of MASSOB in Enugu as he falsely claimed. The people behind the sponsored and circulating media attacks against Governor Ugwuanyi hiding under the fake Enugu MASSOB to hoodwink and mislead the unsuspecting publics are Nsukka hopeless Labour Party members and their social media e-rats.

It would be recalled and obviously observed by all in Enugu and beyond that since after Enugu PDP primaries, which Nsukka Labour Party members' preferred aspirants lost, the hopeless and frustrated members of Nsukka Labour Party have made assassinating, impugning and maligning of the person and character of Governor Ugwuanyi and his government their major campaign project and mantra, simply because they have nothing substantial, developmental or verifiable to campaign with for their candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Before this sponsored and choreographed MASSOB attacks on Governor Ugwuanyi by these Nsukka Labour Party members hiding under MASSOB, they had earlier used Mr. Simon Ekpa's faction of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB ) to malign, blackmail and cast aspersion on Governor Ugwuanyi, his government and some top government officials over the proposed development of a massive estate at the Independence Layout phase 2, Enugu State.

It is not out place that in the days ahead, these desperate and aggrieved Nsukka Labour Party members, will hide under different moribund, amorphous and faceless groups and individuals to launch armchair criticisms, falsehoods and fallacies on media platforms against Governor Ugwuanyi, his government and the PDP, just to score cheap popularity.

It is a public knowledge that some Nsukka Labour Party social media bandits led by one failed journalist from Lejja living at a block industry in Nsukka is a strong fan, sympathizer and supporter of the separatist groups in the Southeast region. He has openly written in support of their activities.

At this point, there is urgent need for the security agents in Enugu and particularly in Nsukka to beam their searchlights on the activities of this failed and frustrated Lejja journalist, who has been spearheading the propagation of falsehoods, blackmails and blatant lies against Governor Ugwuanyi and at the same time inciting people against his government, using different pen names and faceless organisations.

The faceless and surrogate Mazi Daniel Onyebuchi and his Nsukka Labour Party sponsors led by a former Minister and perpetual governorship contestant should be reminded that no amount of their media antics and propaganda will distract the hardworking and peaceful Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi or will delude the good people of Enugu that have been ever supportive of PDP and Governor Ugwuanyi's government.

Governor Ugwuanyi and his aides we all know have not joined issues with any group or individual before now, let alone doing so with fake MASSOB coordinator in Enugu state. It is not possible.

Governor Ugwuanyi's giant strides in different sectors of the economy across the state stares at our faces and speaks for itself. Enugu people don't need fake MASSOB coordinator to tell them the state of infrastructure in the state. They know and appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi's good works.

Apart from constant maintenance of the infrastructural projects his government inherited, Governor Ugwuanyi's government has provided more infrastructural projects both in urban and rural areas, particularly in rural areas that had been abandoned for decades.

In all these, Nsukka people of Enugu North Senatorial zone remain the greatest beneficiaries. The question is why are few failed and greedy Nsukka politicians sponsoring and spearheading social media onslaught against Governor Ugwuanyi?

It is for their selfish interests and not for the betterment of Nsukka people, which they have always mouthed without living or praticalising it like Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the leader of zone and loving Governor of Enugu State.





Odimgbe writes from Liberty bus Stop, Abakpa Nike Enugu





