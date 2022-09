Published:

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi has Met With EU Officials In Brussels Over his Mission To Rescue Nigeria

This was his tweet on the meeting





"Today, I was at the @EU_Commission HQ in Brussels, Belgium to meet and discuss with some key EU officers, several issues germane to the future of Nigeria (as well EU-Africa relations). In the mission to rescue Nigeria, we must consult broadly and explore all value adding options." -PO.





