Ayu, Not Jubril Must Go... Wike Insists

Published:

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubril as inconsequential to the clamour by his team for justice, equity and fairness in the party.





Wike, who described the BoT as advisory and not a decision-making body, said the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, must vacate his position.

The NEC of PDP on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Iyorcha Ayu as Adolphus Wabara was appointed Acting BOT Chairman

Share This