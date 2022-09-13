Obi Attempting To Cause Second Civil War, Fani-Kayode Alleges

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has knocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, accusing him of planning to cause second civil war.





The former PDP member lashed Obi over a video where the presidential candidate read a Whatsapp message allegedly from a member of Tinubu Support Group.





In the lengthy post accompanying the video clip, titled: "Peter, you are nothing but a LIAR", the former Minister accused the 'Obidients' leader of attempting to spark off not just a tribal war between the Igbos and Yoruba but a mishap that'll eventually culminate into a civil war in Nigeria as a result of his lies.





He wrote: "The name of the individual whose whatssap message you publicised on your mendacious and childish video, which I have posted here, is one Powell Glad Legbe who is not only an Igbo but also a racist, hate-filled reprobate and delusional delinquent who despises the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani and Ijaw and who is close to you.





"That is why you covered his name and did not want it mentioned in your video.





"You now lied and attempted to pass him off as a member of the Tinubu Support Group and a Yoruba man when you knew very well that this was not the case.





"Based on this alone it is clear that you are a very dangerous, deceitful and dishonest man who is brimming with mendacity and who is attempting to spark off a tribal war between the Igbo on the one hand and the Yoruba and rest of Nigeria on the other.





"That is what your video was trying to achieve and by God's grace you shall fail."





Fani-Kayode stated the former Anambra Governor wasn't only 'sick in the mind but also sick in body, spirit and soul', which has affected his misconception that he could ever be the President.

Share This