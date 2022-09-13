APC Northern, Southern Youths Fight Over Controversial Social Media Influencers List

Published:

Jamaluddeen Kabir APC Deputy National Youth leader has disassociate himself from a least of social media influencers released by their National Youth leader

The list according to Northern Youths was alleged to favour the South

After having received calls from far and near from the states Youth Leaders, especially those from the Northern part of the country, and other Youth led support groups all over the country, condemning the list on various committees put up singlehandedly by the National Youth Leader of our party, the APC, I want use this platform to appeal calm amongst our Youth who are our party faithfuls all over the country, and felt aggrieved with the lists of various committees members released on social media by the Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, that I came to know about myself only when I started receiving calls and texts messages from concerned Nigerian Youth.





In this regard, I want to use this medium in my capacity as the Deputy National Youth of our great party the, APC, to inform all our Nigerian Youth, especially those from the 19, Northern States including the FCT, that I'm not aware and not party to any program (APC Youth summit) being organized by the National Youth Leader, as I have no input in it.





Thank you!





Hon. Jamaluddeen Kabir

Deputy National Youth Leader, APC.

12/09/2022





