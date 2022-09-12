More Revelations: Identity Of Those That Died In Ifeanyi Ubah’s Convoy Attack

Published:





About 10 persons were said to have died in the convoy of the senator representing Anambra South, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday evening attack.





Details gathered by CKN News show that some of the deceased persons have been identified.





Although Anambra State Police command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to Newsmen was now able to specify the exact number of persons killed.





Sources said about 10 persons died in the attack, which was suspected to be an assassination attempt.





A source said: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah lost his personal treasurer, Ikechukwu Odum who is his most trusted aide.





He also lost his personal assistant, Goodness Mathias.





Also, a bye stander who was not in the convoy of the Senator was identified as Onowu Agu-Ukwu Nri was hit by the bullet.





Other people identified to have been killed were six Mobile Police Men who were riding in the convoy of the Senator, and a driver, who was said to be driving one of Ubah’s cars.





The attack has been described as an assassination attempt on the senator, as eyewitnesses said the gunmen targeted every car in his convoy, especially his security men, and riddled them with bullets.





