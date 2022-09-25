25-yr-old Heavily Pregnant Drug Dealer Arrested With 82 Pinches Of Meth

Published:

A 25-year-old pregnant woman, Haruna Favour, has been arrested with 82 pinches of methamphetamine by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Auchi, Edo State.





NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday, September 11, in Abuja.





According to the statement, the suspect was arrested on Friday, September 9, with the illicit drug as well as various quantities of Loud, Arizona, and Colorado variants of cannabis as well as codeine-based cough syrup.

