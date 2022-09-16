Many Feared Dead As Peace Mass Transit Bus , Others Got Involved In Accident

Published:

Many people were feared Dead As A Peace Mass Transit Bus And Other Vehicles Got Involved In an Accident in Anambra State

The accident occurred at Abba-Ukpo junction along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway near the Dunukofia Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State on Thursday made the road impassable.





The accident, which happened on the Awka-bound lane involved an interstate commercial bus Peace Mass Transit , one SUV and a loaded fuel tanker.





Due to the accident, motorists had to make use of the Onitsha-bound lane which is in deplorable condition.





The number of casualty has not been ascertained as at the time of going to press

