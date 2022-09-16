Friday, 16 September 2022

Many Feared Dead As Peace Mass Transit Bus , Others Got Involved In Accident

Published: September 16, 2022


 

Many people  were feared Dead As A Peace Mass Transit Bus And Other Vehicles Got Involved In an  Accident in Anambra State

The accident occurred at Abba-Ukpo junction along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway near the Dunukofia Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State on Thursday made the road impassable. 




The accident, which happened on the Awka-bound lane involved an interstate commercial bus Peace Mass Transit , one SUV and a loaded fuel tanker.


Due to the accident, motorists had to make use of the Onitsha-bound lane which is in deplorable condition.


The number of casualty has not been ascertained as at the time of going to press 


