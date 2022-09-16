Fayemi, Makinde, Others Visit Akeredolu Over Mother's Death

Published:

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and other dignitaries on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the death of his mother.





Akeredolu shared pictures from the visit on his verified Twitter handle saying, “This afternoon, we received on condolence visit my brother Governors of Ekiti State, @kfayemi; Oyo State, @seyiamakinde and other dignitaries at the Kopindogba House of my beloved late mother in Ibadan.”





