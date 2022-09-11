Man Killed In Front Of His House By Security Guard

Published:

A 40-year-old man, Badmus Mohammed has been killed by a security guard in Osun State.





He was reportedly shot dead by a night guard at Ibuowo Estate, Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday. Daily Post reports that the guard, Rasaq Moshood, shot Mohammed, a tenant, who is popularly called Lasgidi dead with his dane gun.





The deceased’s landlord, Kazeem Jimoh, told Daily Post that he was at a bar with the deceased till midnight on Friday, before he was called on phone about his death. According to Kazeem, his tenant was killed at the front of the house, while his door was left open.





The Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident. She noted that three night guards have been arrested with their dane guns.

According to her, “One Babatunde Olumide, the Chairman of Ibuowo Estate Okinni reported at dada Estate Divisional Police Hqts., that their night guard, one Moshood Rasaq used his dane gun to shoot one Mohammed Badmus, and he died instantly. Suspect has been arrested, gun used has been recovered, while the corpse has been taken to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

