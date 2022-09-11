FBI Declares Nigerian Wanted For $30m Fraud In USA

Published:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared a Nigerian wanted over an alleged $30m fraud in the United States of America

The FBI in a statement said Chidozie Collins Obasi defrauded several Americans of the money

The FBI in Philadelphia USA urged anyone who has any information about him to report to it promising a " handsome reward " for the information

U.S. declares Nigerian man wanted for defrauding New York State of more than $30 Million





A 29-year-old Nigerian man, Chidozie Collins Obasi, has been declared wanted in the United States for alleged fraud.





Obasi is being accused of allegedly defrauding US hospitals of $31 million by offering non-existent COVID-19 ventilators for sale. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement on Friday, said the suspect perpetrated the scheme from Nigeria with the help of co-conspirators abroad between September 2018 and June 2020.





Obasi and his accomplices allegedly obtained more than $31,000,000 through a complicated fraud scheme, the majority coming from the State of New York.

“The scheme alleged in the Indictment began in September 2018, with a spam email campaign that offered phony “work from home” jobs. When a person responded to the phony job offer, Obasi or a co-conspirator posed as a representative of a legitimate company, often a supposed medical equipment supplier based outside the United States, and offered the person a job as the company’s U.S. representative with responsibilities including collecting on outstanding invoices.





“In 2020, Obasi went further to pose as a ventilator salesman for an Indonesian medical supply company. Obasi allegedly convinced a medical equipment broker in the U.S. to broker sales of these non-existent ventilators, and ultimately deceived the State of New York into wiring more than $30 million for the purchase of ventilators that did not exist. He continued to target other potential customers with this same scam, including hospitals,” the statement read in part.





According to the indictment sheet, Obasi who is presently a fugitive and wanted by the United States, is being charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud and 16 counts of wire fraud”.





He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison, a five-year period of supervised release, and a $5,750,000 fine and would also be required to make full restitution of the more than $31,000,000 that he allegedly obtained by fraud if found guilty

