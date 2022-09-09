Five Things You Should Know About Late Queen Elizabeth II

Published:

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced by the UK's royal family on Thursday 8th September 2022





She died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.





Below are some quick facts about her:





1. She's the longest reigning sovereign and world's oldest monarch.





2. The queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.





3. She and her late husband, Prince Philip got married in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.





4. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers ending with Liz Truss, who was appointed by the queen earlier this week.





5. Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.





