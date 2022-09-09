Billionaire Jeff Bezos Knocks Nigerian-born US Professor Over Queen Elizabeth's Tweet

Published:

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos, has slammed a Nigerian-born US professor, Uju Anya, for her tweet on the late Queen Elizabeth II.





While the queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Anya, had expressed her wish for the queen to have an ‘excruciating’ death.





The tweet has now been removed by Twitter but still generating reactions on the platform.





The Amazon founder quoted Anya’s tweet and said, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?”





“I don’t think so,” Bezos added. “Wow





Anya, a Carnegie Mellon professor defended her tweet and responded to Bezos, "May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers."





