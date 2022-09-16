Breaking: PDP Appoints Gov Udom Emmanuel Chairman Atiku Presidential Campaign Council

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has released a list of members of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel was named the Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign which has Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States as Vice Chairmen, North and South respectively.

The campaign body also named Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual as Director General of the National Campaign Management Committee.

This committee has four directorates headed by Deputy Directors General. They are: Sen. Liyel Imoke (Operations), Prof. Adewale Oladipo (Admin), Raymond Dokpesi (Technical and Systems) and Okwesileze Nwodo (Research and Strategy).

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike whose name appeared as number 13 on the list, was named along with most of his associates as a member.

The list consists of the names of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, serving as well as former State Governors of the party, former Ministers, all former Senate Presidents of the party who are still members of the PDP, members of the Board of Trustees among otters.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu also made the list. Former National Chairmen of the party, Vincent Ogbulafor and Ahmadu Ali were also named as members

Share This