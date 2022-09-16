AFRIMA Public Voting Commences Globally September 25 , Main Awards To Hold Dec 8-11

Published:

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Wednesday September 14, released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition.





Culled from a total of 9,067 entries submitted- the highest number ever recorded by the awards, since its inception - the AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora.





Importantly, only entries within the validity period of August 20, 2021 to August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.





Leading the nominations on a regional basis this year is the Western African region, with 134 nominations, representing 35 percent; while the Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, representing 18 percent; the Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, representing 17.8 percent; while Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, representing 13.6 percent; while the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations, representing 12.8 percent.





Also, the Global music region, which represents music from Non-Africans in the diaspora who still contribute to the growth of the African region, sums the list with 10 nominations, representing 2.6 percent.

