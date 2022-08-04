Woman Seeks Divorce , Says Husband Abandoned Her, Hid In Toilet During Robbery Attack

Published:









A businesswoman, Asiata Oladejo, has told a Mapo Grade A Customary Court, in Ibadan, to grant her divorce on grounds that her estranged husband, Abidemi, was undependable and abandoned her to the mercy of armed robbers.





Oladejo made the submission, yesterday, in her counter argument in the divorce suit filed by her husband.





”My Lord, I am yet to recover from the shock I experienced when a gang of thieves raided our house.

”He hid in the toilet, leaving me to pant in front of the armed robbers, who terrorised the entire residents of the house.





“My lord, when the thieves arrived at around 1am. on that night, my husband was nowhere to be found to defend the children and I.

“Unknown to me, he hid in the toilet. He only came out when they had gone. My husband wanted us to continue living in that house,” she said.





She said that she begged him to rent another apartment, but he refused.

She accused him of being a habitual womaniser.





Abidemi, who is a fashion designer, earlier said that his wife was ill-tempered.

”She comes to my shop unannounced to torment me.

”It is true that I hid in the toilet when armed robbers attacked our house. All the attempts made to bring her back home failed, because she said she was unnecessarily scared,” he said.

He prayed the court to grant him custody of the three children because he had been a responsible father.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs S. M. Akintayo, granted the order restraining Oladejo from threatening, harassing and interfering in the private life of Abidemi.

Akintayo granted custody of the three children to Oladejo, adding that she was in the best position to cater for them.

“Both petitioner and respondent shall be responsible for the education and other welfare of the children.

“In addition, Abidemi shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children’s upkeep.

“Both of you must maintain peace and order,” Akintayo held.

She, however, noted that there was no marriage to dissolve between the couple, because their union could not be considered as a marriage.

Akintayo added that the marriage was not in accordance with laid down customary laws of Nigeria

