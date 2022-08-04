Outgoing UBA GMD Kennedy Uzoka Message To Friends , Customers And Colleagues

Published:

Thi was a post by immediate past UBA GMD Kennedy Uzoka to customers and friends as he retires from the bank





" Dear friends,





Monday the 1st of August 2022 marked the end of my tenure as the Group Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa Plc.





It has been a fantastic journey, and I am so honoured to have given my life in service to this great institution.





Witnessing and steering the growth of UBA through the years fills me with so much pride. It is a testament of what hardwork, focus, patience and dedication can produce.

So I want to use this opportunity to thank all the UBA Lions and Lionesses that stood with me to bring this vision to reality. Without you, none of it would have been possible.





To the board who believed in me and gave me the chance to carry this vision forward, I also say a very big thank you. For trusting me and for every opportunity that has led me here, I am deeply grateful.





And to all of you, our customers, I want to appreciate your custom through the years. Thank you for choosing this great institution and for the opportunity to be of service to you.





I look forward to the amazing things the future holds. Thanks, and God bless.





Kennedy Uzoka "

