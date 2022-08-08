Tenure Elongation: NANS Set To Impeach President

Published:

Some members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have started the process of removing Sunday Asefon as its President over alleged unlawful tenure elongation.





The members accused him of the inability to serve the primary purpose of the association, which is to protect the general interest of all Nigerian students, both at home and abroad.





Asefon was elected on December 4, 2020, for a one-year tenure at the NANS convention in Abuja at the age of 45 and was supposed to hand over in December 2021. He has however failed to conduct another convention or hand over in line with the association’s constitution.

