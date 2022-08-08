I Was Raped By An Uncle At 15 ...Nollywood Actress Toyin Lawani Alledges

Published:

Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian entrepreneur and Fashion designer had a chat with Chude Jideonwo were she shared the story of how she was forcefully taken advantage of by a very close relative.

Toyin Lawani revealed that her father disowned her at the tender age of 14 and when she was just 15 years old she got raped by someone in her neighborhood, she said it was one of her uncles that forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and she couldn't tell her mother or any other person because her uncle bullied her to the extent that she couldn't talk. Toyin Lawani said she later told one of her aunty about the unfortunate incident that happened and that aunty decided to take her to a hospital in Ibadan to get rid of the 5 months old pregnancy, she said while she was in unilag to get her admission she fainted and she was taken to the hospital, Toyin said when her mother returned from her trip to Hong Kong the doctor informed her that she was pregnant and they had to get rid of the pregnancy, she said her mother couldn't take the news because she was very young at the time it happened.





Toyin Lawani revealed that this incident that happened to her at a young age made her become strict with her children and she does not trust anyone because even family members can betray you.

Share This