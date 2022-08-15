Suspected Terrorist Disguising Like A Woman Arrested In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State police command on Monday, saved a suspected terrorist, Sanni Gafar, 29, from mob action in the Ijora Badia area of the state.





According to the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Gafar was dressed as a woman as of the time of the mob action.





Hundeyin said, “Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29. He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician.”





