How Come Your Money Couldn't Keep Your Husband ...Man Actress Nkechi Blessing

The Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing over her statement on men.





Recall that Nkechi in her Instagram post said she can buy a man with her money and control him but the Governor’s aide on his social media handles has asked her to apologize to men.





According to Ossai, It’s so annoying seeing Nkechi Blessing boasting that she can buy a man with her money and control him.





“You can buy s*x but can’t keep a man with your money





“Why didn’t your money keep your ex-husband?@ Nkechi Blessing





“She thinks men are cheap. I guess she doesn’t know her money can only buy sex from men but can’t keep a man.





“This is the same Nkechi that couldn’t keep her ex-husband.”





“If her money can keep a man, why was she unable to keep her husband.? Why did her husband dump her.?





“I am a man , I can’t stand her insulting my gender.





“She should apologize to us.She should keep mute, humble her self so men will not used dumped her” he said.





Well, as we already know, what Nkechi prayed against has befallen her

May I never marry someone who’ll disgrace me on social media after break-up ― Nkechi Blessing prayed in 2020





