A suspected kidnapper has been arrested in Lagos

The suspect who gave his name as Reginald Uche was nabbed at Femi Okunnu Estate in Lekki Peninsula, Lagos state while fleeing away after a failed kidnapping attempt at a nearby estate.

Members of the estate rallied round and got him arrested while other members of his gang fled

CKN News learnt he was later handed over to the Police for further investigation

