ASUU: FG Agrees On UTAS We’ll Suspend Strike If Agreement Is Signed On Tuesday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the federal government has agreed to adopt the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the payment platform of lecturers.

Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, spoke on Monday during an interview with Channels Television.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over government’s failure to implement its demands on salaries and allowances of lecturers, improved funding for universities as well as the adoption of UTAS against the federal government’s preferred payment platform — Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

As of Tuesday, the strike embarked by ASUU has entered 183 days – a development that has led to frustration for students, parents and other stakeholders.





Speaking on Monday, the ASUU president said the federal government invited the union for a meeting on Tuesday on the issue of renegotiation.

Osodeke said ASUU will suspend the strike, if the federal government agrees to its demands at today’s meeting.





"We have not had any serious communication though they have invited us for a meeting on one issue, tomorrow (referring to Tuesday), which is the issue of renegotiation," he said.





You know that there are seven issues why we are on strike. They are inviting for discussion on issue of renegotiation, tomorrow, which is renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

"The issues of IPPIS and UTAS has been put to rest because the test has been done and it has been agreed with the chief of staff, UTAS will be implemented to cover the university.





