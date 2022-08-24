Super Falconets Slept On Floor At Turkish Airport For 30 Hours ( Photos )

Published:

As at Wednesday, 24th August 2022, the team that represented Nigeria at the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup are sleeping in the departure hall of the Istanbul airport.





They have been there for over 20 hours, and by the time they depart the airport at 6.15pm on Wednesday, they would have spent close to 30 hours in that departure hall.





According to reports, they departed their hotel in Costa Rica at 6.30am local time on Monday, they were to travel via Colombia to Istanbul for the flight to Abuja.





