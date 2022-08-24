Anambra Lawmaker Slumps, Dies In SA

Published:

The Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, is dead.

Hon. Okafor, who was representing Awka South Constituency 1, collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, in a hotel at Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa, and was confirmed dead hours later.

According to reports the lawmaker was in South Africa along with other House of Assembly members for a legislative retreat.





The cause of his death was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report

Share This